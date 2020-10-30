Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, says he and his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Shatta Michy, may not be getting back together.

According to him, Michy is happier now that they are apart than she was in their later years together.

“I don’t want to make somebody unhappy and she wasn’t happy…me seeing her like this from this far is making me feel more comfortable with her,” he said in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

He told Andy Dosty, host of the show, that he wants to see the mother of one live a happy life.

Shatta Wale and Michy broke up in January 2019 after he had proposed to her a month earlier during his Reign concert.

Michy accused Shatta Wale of abusing her – claims he denied vehemently.

Despite their differences, Shatta Wale told Andy Dosty that he has never intended for the mother of his child to be his enemy.

He said they have, thus, cultivated a healthy relationship: “She is like my Gee and I want her to still live in that life of happiness.”

The ‘Melissa’ hitmaker said that he has been co-parenting with Michy successfully since they sorted out their issues after their break up.

“After everything, we sat down and thanks to Kofi Abban who advised us saying ‘if we don’t want to be together there are ways we can live’ and it’s been so nice, it’s been beautiful,” he said.

Shatta Wale said Michy does not hesitate to help him when needed and he does the same for her.

The dancehall artiste believes that he has given Michy the best treatment any man could give their girl and will continue to do so for her happiness.