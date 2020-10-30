Gospel singer and songwriter Sonnie Badu has shared new photos of himself and his beautiful wife, Ann-Marie Badu.

The photos, have Sonnie and Ann-Marie loved-up and looking good together.

In the first of the two photos, Sonnie Badu and his wife are seen dressed in beautiful outfits.

While the singer wore a kaftan-like outfit in brown print material, his wife wore a dress made from a caramel-coloured material.

Badu stood behind Ann-Marie and held her by the waist while she also held him with Badu’s hands on her waist as if to encourage him to hold her well.

Sonnie Badu shared the photo with the caption: “Purple Grace .. SheBadu and I …”

Below are the photos: