Promising Ghanaian artiste, Fameye, has reacted to a recent comment made by Shatta Wale on his ‘247’ music video which featured KiDi.

Shatta Wale, while granting an interview to Zylofon FM, had said the production of sub-standard music videos accounts for why Ghanaian musicians can’t have their videos make waves in other countries.

“Our videos are not even crossing to Nigeria because of the standard. We are trying to look like we are shooting videos but if you check the props and everything, you realise that a lot of things are missing.”

“Recently I was watching a video but I don’t want anybody to feel bad about it. I was watching Fameye and KiDi’s video and I was like, it was sad, if I say poor, they will feel bad,” he stated.

But, Fameye reacting to Shatta’s comments on Okay FM said Shatta Wale is very experienced in the music business, so he won’t begrudge him on his comment.

“Shatta Wale is a senior man, I don’t have a problem with him. He’s a senior so when he says something like this, I must pay attention and improve upon myself”, Fameye said.

Fameye further noted that he’s still up-and-coming in the music industry, therefore, he has more room for improvement.

To him, Shatta Wale didn’t get his music videos right when he started his musical journey.