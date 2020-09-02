Gospel musician and pastor, Sonnie Badu, has clashed with on-air personality, OB Nartey over Kuami Eugene.

Sonnie Badu, after Kuami Eugene was announced as the ‘Artiste of the Year’, congratulated him and described him as a son.

“Congratulations my son, @kuamieugene, remember the secret is humility, hardwork and prayer … much love … it’s purple,” he said.

But OB Nartey, who has been in the gospel fraternity for years, thought Sonnie Badu should concern himself with matters about the failing gospel music industry in Ghana rather than the secular world that seems to be booming.

To him, Sonnie Badu is engaged more with secular artistes just because he wants some recognition and ‘fame’.

OB Nartey, in his reply to Sonnie Badu, said “Good morning Sofo Badu, Go and look for your sons who are struggling in the Gospel industry and stop this unnecessary fame attachment. Noor Congratulations my son Kwame Eugene laughable. This ‘Don King’ spirit won’t help you, the boys who served you are still waiting for you to give them the necessary push and features you promised them.The likes of Max Praise, Yohan, Tino Manford, Royal Chris, Kofi Perprah. You left the Gospel personalities who made us proud to go and claim fathership. What should Baba Sadiq call Kwame Eugene?”

But in a response to OB Nartey, Sonnie Badu said he’s not ready to respond to an ignorant person whose only aim is to seek attention.

“If I was an old old old man, this is the advice grandPa Badu will give to his grandchildren for September, it is pretty simple … DO not respond to ignorant fools who want attention, they will waste your time … Jesus did it and it worked for him … ITS PURPLE,” he said.