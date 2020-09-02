Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer’s case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Elections Committee of the Swiss-based court confirmed the decision to disqualify the Tema Youth owner from contesting the 2019 GFA elections in a ruling on September 1.

Mr Palmer resorted to the global tribunal after he described his disqualification as unfair.

However, CAS after hearing from both parties, has ruled in favour of Ghana’s football authority.

Mr Palmer was disqualified for his failure to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA for transfer of his player, Joseph Painstil to Belgian side KRC Genk.

And failing to prove he apologised to Ethics Committee over his comments on public radio that, Ghana failed to qualify for World Cup 2018 due to the government’s decision to withdraw indemnity or unclassified payments from the GFA budget.

The verdict by CAS means the status quo remains the same with President Kurt Okraku leading the Association until 2023.