A group of armed men suspected to be robbers has attacked the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Zebilla Constituency, Cletus Avoka.

The attack, local reports say happened on Thursday Night at about 10:30 pm at Abuskologa when the team were returning from a tour of Gore, Tetako, Adagbera and Azuwera polling stations.

A statement signed by the Constituency Communications Officer, Atiah John Asandago said they were stopped by gun-wielding men at Abuskoliga, a place usually used by the police as a check point during day time.

The statement added the robbers made away with one of the team members’ motorcycle, mobile phones and an undisclosed amount of money.

The PC, Hon Cletus Apul Avoka, who escaped unhurt is said to have been stopped by a crowd who had heard the gun shots a short distance away from the robbery scene.

A report has since been lodged with the Zebilla police.