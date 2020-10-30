A social media user identified as Nana Tea, widely known as the ‘Road doctor’ has shared photos of himself mopping an unidentified flooded area in Ghana.

His action comes on the back of a downpour in parts of Accra which has led to a loss of lives and properties.

Explaining the reasons for his actions, he said as a road doctor, he could not sit and watch the flood pose havoc to fellow road users.

ALSO READ:

He has, therefore, decided to mop the road as his own way of making the road safe for other users.

Read the post below: