Black Stars coach, C. K. Akonnor, will today, Friday, October 30, 2020, name his squad for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The squad announcement will be made via the Association’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, ‘Ghana Football Association’, during the live broadcast of GFA News.

Ghana will on Thursday, November 12, 2020 take on the North Africans in the first of a doubleheader tie at the Cape Coast stadium, before traveling to Khartoum, five days later for the reverse fixture.

Coach C.K. Akonnor is seeking to continue with the team’s flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

Ghana recently engaged Mali and Qatar in two friendly games in Antalya, Turkey, losing 3-0 to Mali and beating Qatar 5-1.