A ‘male prostitute’ cum robber, who dresses as a woman for his night operations, has been busted.

Reports indicate the man of Kenyan descent, whose name is yet to be known, disguises himself and parades himself on the streets.

He wears African prints and makes hilarious designs on his face to depict a makeup.

His unsuspecting victims, who try to woo and take him home, get swindled of their fortunes.

It’s rather unfortunate luck eluded him leading to his apprehension on one of his escapades.

Viral photos of the man on social media have attracted mixed reactions as many have wondered how ‘victims’ could not make him out.

