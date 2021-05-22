Singer Kuami Eugene formed part of the tall list of celebrities who moved from Accra to Cape Coast to witness the union of Hitz FM’s Dr Pounds and his beautiful bride.

Information received indicated the radio presenter, who calls himself ‘Accra’s Night Mayor’ wasn’t aware the Rockstar will be performing at the venue of the traditional union.

The moment he stepped out with his bride after they exchanged their vows Kuami Eugene popped up from nowhere to perform to their amazement.

It was such a beautiful sight to behold with some friends and family spraying cash on Dr Pounds to signify their happiness.

Some of the celebrities, who witnessed Kuami Eugene’s surprise performance, included radio presenter Abeiku Santana.

Watch the video below: