President Nana Akufo-Addo has fulfilled a promise made to the Black Satellites for winning the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The national U20 team was promised $10,000 by the President of the country when they presented the trophy won at the tournament to him in March earlier this year.

The financial reward was to be split into two, of which $5,000 was to be set aside as an investment plan for the players over a 10-year period, while the remainder was to be given to the players and the technical team in cash.

The President redeemed his promise through Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, who presented the money in its equivalence in cedis to the Ghana FA President, Kurt Okraku and Chairman of the U20 management committee, Dr Randy Abbey on Tuesday.

President Akufo-Addo personally donated an additional amount of $5,000 each to the skipper of the team, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, for leading the team; Abdul Fatawu Issaku, for being adjudged the Best Player of the tournament and Danlad Ibrahim, for being the Best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Head Coach, Abdul Karim Zito, was also promised $5,000. The pledges made to the players and the coach have all been honoured.

The Black Satellites defeated the Hippos of Uganda 2-0 to win the competition.