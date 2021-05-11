Eight former Ministers of Education in Ghana have called for the use of accumulated knowledge of all to help get the best for Ghana’s educational system.

The former Ministers, who spoke in turns, said bringing people with diverse expertise to bear would go a long way in getting the best strategies and ideas which when harnessed would push the nation’s development agenda forward.

The former Ministers made the call at a meeting when they visited the current Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in Accra on Monday at his request.

Present at the meeting were Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Prof. Dominic Fobih, Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Ms Joyce Aryee, Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi, Paapa Owusu Ankomah and Dr Mrs Christiana Amoako Nuamah who joined the discussion via zoom.