Some die-hard fans of highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, passed by Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz entertainment show on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, to celebrate the music icon.

The fan group, which included the host of Asempa FM’s Girls Girls show, stormed the studio with a beautiful cake to celebrate the man who has many timeless highlife songs to his credit in Ghana’s music sphere.

Talking about how the group came up, one of them said: It was just one Lumba fan who thought he had to be celebrated and he brought other lovers together to celebrate him and to protect his brand and legacy.

Speaking to Andy Dosty, Silky described Daddy Lumba as a prophet and also a romantic singer who makes her feel loved just by listening to his songs.

She said: He is a prophet for me. He is someone I have looked up to for like 10 years. He has inspired me so many ways and he relates to the media.

The things said about him that he doesn’t talk about it. He is so mellow and he respects humanity. And I get two feelings about him, he has one that takes me closer to God and others that get me orgasmic.

He is submissive and down to earth, he respects everyone and will never start a statement without saying please. He motivates me so much.

