Former President Jerry John Rawlings has commended the United Kingdom-Ghana partnership for bringing together funding and expertise to reconstruct the Tema-Aflao highway.

According to the former President, the effort by the two governments to set aside £80.3m generated through the UK-Ghana partnership, towards the reconstruction of the Tema-Aflao highway as part of the ECOWAS coastal expressway is a worthy initiative with significant economic benefits.

“The Tema-Aflao project will not only create direct job opportunities for Ghanaians but also provide them with expertise and improve their socio-economic wellbeing.

“This project will improve Ghana’s trade within the sub-region and offer a major upgrade to the road system along that corridor,” the former President said.

The former President urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to use the opportunity to clear unapproved speed ramps that have become obstacles on the road and put in place modern road safety measures to help reduce the spate of road crashes.

Flt Lt Rawlings further urged the government to also consider the eastern corridor road as a critical project that will properly integrate Ghana’s road network and socio-economic activities.