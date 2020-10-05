A group calling itself Progressive Akyem Citizens in the Eastern Region is urging the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama to disregard threats to ban him and his party from campaigning on Akyem lands.

This follows an ultimatum issued by a supposed group called Concerned Citizens of Okyeman a few weeks ago over a post by Bolganta Central MP, Isaac Adongo which was endorsed by former President Mahama.

The group had also hit the street to demand an apology from the NDC leader and his party for allegedly referring to President Akufo-Addo and some of his appointees as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’.

But addressing a press conference in Akyem Asamankese, the convenor of the Progressive Akyem Citizens, Ben Korankye described the threats as unnecessary.

“We want to use this opportunity to condemn some of our compatriots who recently engaged in cheap tribal politics and bussed non-Akyem people to Asamankese to masquerade as Akyem indigenes and demonstrate against the flagbearer of the opposition party, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama over a statement made by the Bologanta Central MP, Isaac Adongo on Facebook.

“As if that was not enough, these actors who have no traces in Akyem land went ahead to threaten Mr. Mahama not to campaign on Akyem land.

“We find this as unnecessary, very unnecessary, and reckless. We want to state that we, ‘the Progressive Akyem CItizens’ will welcome Mr. Mahama any day, any time and anywhere in any part of the three Akyem States.

“Any anytime Mr. Mahama and the NDC want to come here we the Progressive Akyem Citizens will be there in our massive number to give him rousing support,” he said.

He used the platform to call on residents and Ghanaians to vote massively for the former President he left an impeccable record in the area of development in the region.

Mr. Korankye expressed optimism that when the NDC is voted back into power, all projects that have been abandoned in the region will be completed.

“Even though Mr. Akufo-Addo has little or no developmental projects to boast of in Akyem, this government has abandoned over 100 projects in the Akyem enclave which were at various stages of completion and were handed over to him by his predecessors.

“In Lower West Akim, there are about ten projects which have been abandoned by this government which includes basic schools located at Asamakese, and a two-story building at the St. Thomas Senior High School.

“We have a CHPS compound at Bonuso which has also been abandoned.

“Again major cocoa road projects which started in 2017 when this government took over has been left abandoned.

“We are, therefore, asking our compatriots in government to as a matter of urgency attend to these projects before the 2020 general election,” he concluded.