A 22-year-old man, Kofi Dente, is snapping his hands in regret after a stranger he offered shelter died in his room.

Narrating his ordeal at the Fomena Police Headquarters, he said he met the deceased, 21-year-old Abena Nyamekye at Obuasi Santiago while he was in his business of car toys.

“I was selling when she approached me and begged for money for water. She later told me she was not feeling well so after my work, I used all my sales to buy her drugs. I realised she had nowhere to go so I suggested she stays with me,” he said.

The stranger-turned-potential suitor stayed with him and his mother but her health kept deteriorating.

Three days later, he said he rushed her to the Dompoase St Benito Hospital where she passed on.

Disclosing the incident to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, Fomena Police Commander, Supt. Albert Fiifi Ochil, said Mr Dente came to the station with his mother, Abena Mansa to seek help in locating the family of the deceased.

Mr Dente has been detained while the body of Nyamekye has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the mother of the man, Abena Mansa, has said the issue is a big challenge that had befallen the family. She, thus, appealed to the public to assist the family to identify the relatives of the woman who claimed to be a Kusasi offspring. .







