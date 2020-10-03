A 31-year -old man identified as Yaw Lincoln has been crashed to death at Gomoa Buduburam near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests Mr Lincoln met his untimely death while crossing the highway.

All attempts to stop the driver of the speeding private car with the registration number GE 778-20 proved futile as he fled the scene following the incident.

READ ALSO:

An eye witness, Kofi Gyimah, who spoke to Adom News said the deceased was returning from a bar in the area ‘Tina base’ which was on the opposite direction of the road.

Meanwhile the body has been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy with the Gomoa Buduburam police investigating the matter.