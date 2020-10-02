One person has died after a taxi he was in was involved in an accident on the Hohoe-Jasikan section of the Eastern corridor road.

The vehicle with the registration number GT 2744-W was from Kpando headed for Jasikan in the Volta Region when the incident occurred at about 3 pm on Thursday.

The Opel vehicle was loaded with motorbike spare parts meant for distribution to customers around Jasikan and Kadjebi.

Detailing what led to the accident eyewitnesses told JoyNews’s Peter Senoo that one of the taxi’s back tires burst because of the heavy load.

The owner of the goods who died on the spot is said to be Nigerian.

The driver sustained grave injuries was rushed to the Jasikan district hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.