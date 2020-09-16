Six passengers died on the spot while seven are also in critical condition in a head-on collision at Gomoa Adam near Gomoa Anteadze on the Kasoa – Cape Coast highway in the Central region.

The accident involved two passenger cars, a Ford Transit with the Registration number GS 6031- 20 and a Toyota Hiace with the Registration Number GR 5059-20.

According to information, 14 people were involved in the accident but six people died on the spot while a sixth person died in the hospital.

Gomoa accident

Seven others are also in critical condition and receiving treatment at Apam Catholic Hospital where two have been treated and discharged.

READ ALSO:

According to a surviving passenger, they were travelling from Kasoa to Cape Coast when they suddenly saw the driver of a Ford vehicle trying to overtake a car.

He said immediately the driver came into their lane he rammed into their vehicle causing it to somersault leading to the instant death of five persons and others severely injured.

Medical Superintendent of Apam Catholic Hospital, Dr Paul Acha, told Adom News the seven people, who were in critical condition, are now stable.

He said his outfit is currently having difficulty getting a referral for the severely injured but added that their conditions have been stabilised.

Meanwhile, Apam District Fire Commander, DO1 Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, described the accident as one of the horrible accidents he has witnessed.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who was at the hospital where the victims have been sent to, reported on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem that the drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries and have been treated.

Listen to full audio below: