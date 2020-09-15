Police have given some more details about the early morning accident that occurred at a community called Kyekyewere on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Police have confirmed the death toll as standing at 14 with about 30 injuries to the occupants of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The Ayensuano District Police Commander, ASP Francis Kwadwo Nartey, who confirmed the figures to the media said two of the fatalities came from the State Transport (STC) bus while the other 12 were in the Grand Bird.

A cargo truck was said to have crashed into the two buses at about 4:00 am Tuesday morning when after bursting a tyre and the driver losing control of his steering wheel, eyewitnesses have said.

The STC bus is registered with the number, GE 8131-16 while the Grand Bird had the registration number GT4997-20.