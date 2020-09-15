A brilliant goal from Reece James was the highlight of a stuttering display from Chelsea, who were inferior to Brighton for much of a 3-1 victory at the Amex Stadium.

The hosts were let down by carelessness in both penalty boxes, though if they maintain this level of performance, they will win many more than they lose.

Brighton dominated midfield in the first half but then, on 23 minutes, an error from Steven Alzate precipitated a rash challenge from goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who felled Timo Werner in the box; Jorghinho despatched the resultant penalty with customary ease.

At the start of the second half, Brighton again dictated the play, and Leandro Trossard’s well-earned equaliser came at the end of a quick and clever move.

But just two minutes later, James delivered an even better strike, after which Chelsea largely controlled the game – though Lewis Dunk missed an extremely presentable chance to equalise – and added a third when Adam Webster deflected Kurt Zouma’s shot into his own net.