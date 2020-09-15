Asamoah Gyan’s manager, Samuel Anim Addo, has said the decision to announce Andre Ayew as captain of the Black Stars is the best decision taken by Coach Charles Akunnor.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced via its official website that Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has been finally named substantive captain of the Black Stars.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori who play for Maritzburg in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa will deputize as first and second assistant skippers respectively.

Speaking to Nhyira FM, in reaction to the changes from the Black Stars Technical team that was silent on Asamoah Gyan and his general captaincy role handed him before the 2019 Africa Nations Cup, Anim Addo revealed the Gyan camp were not enthused with such a portfolio.

“Asamoah Gyan has held successful meetings with the Black Stars Management Committee. The Asamoah Gyan camp has never liked the idea of the ‘General Captain’. There was no way he was going to the wear the armband when he isn’t the captain anymore. Due to his love for Ghana, he returned to play for the team on the request of the President and other top officials even when he announced his retirement.

The 34-year-old considers himself as a mentor for the young players coming into the national team and not in a hurry to call it quit from the national team according to the GFA Executive Council member.

“Gyan believes he is a role model for most of the players and regardless of his role in the national team. At any point in time, he is willing to give his brotherly support to any leader present and is only interested in serving Ghana in any capacity. This is the best decision taken by CK Akunnor,” he added.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker captained the Black Stars from 2013 to 2019 before Kwesi Appiah stripped him of the armband and gave it to Andre Ayew.