Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, made his third entry into Ghana last Saturday to enjoy the peace and serenity in the motherland.

After landing at the Kotoka Airport, he made his first visit to colleague Stonebwoy’s studio to record a banger.

Later that night Davido, together with King Promise and Stonebwoy, went partying at a popular club where they were denied entry.

The incident angered Davido who said he could buy the night club including all the staff and bouncers.

After an unsuccessful negotiation, the team left to another club where they were greeted by a mob after successful entry.

The trio challenged one another to a hot dance battle with the rythm of Stonebwoy’s tongue song ‘Putuu’.

The young billionaire got defeated in the early round, forcing him to watch the Ghanaian champions; Stonebwoy and King Promise face it off.

