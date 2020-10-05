Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has caused a stir on social after one of his crew members was denied entry into a popular bar in Accra over the weekend.

In the video sighed online, the singer was seen shouting on top of his voice in anger over the reported issue.

The reports have it that though Davido was allowed entry into the popular Ghanaian establishment, one person in his entourage was denied.

It is not yet known why this was the case but the issue got the FEM singer so peeved that he decided to leave the place altogether.

While leaving, however, the singer was heard shouting about the treatment meted out to him and his team and indicated that he could buy the bar, Bloombar, more than once if he wanted.

MORE:

The singer was seen using his car as leverage and was heard throwing jabs at the security detail at Bloombar for ‘sacking’ one of his boys.

Davido is known to have spent the entire weekend in Ghana after he jetted in on Friday night.

In videos of his activities which hit the internet, the ‘Fall’ singer was seen hanging out with Stonebwoy.

Both were seen jamming to a song and reports came in later that they were working on a song together.

One of Stonebwoy’s ardent supporters, Ayisha Modi, made the announcement on social media and threw shots at Stonebwoy’s critics.