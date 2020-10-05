Reigning ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Award, Kuami Eugene, is heartbroken over the loss of a ‘beloved’.

The young artiste has taken to social media to mourn the death of his dog he identifies as Lokki.

According to him, Lokki passed on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment for malaria.

Taking to his Instagram page, he noted the one-week celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Sharing a video of lovely moments with lokki, he asked fans and sympathisers to join in commiserating.

ALSO READ:

Many followers, who have been saddened by the news, have trooped to his comment section to mourn with him.

Watch the video below: