The Western North Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), William Benjamin Assuah is promising a landslide victory for the party in the December polls.

He said given the massive developments undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government in the region, the people will reward NPP with all nine parliamentary seats.

“There will be tsunami in Western North region in December; we are winning all nine seats” Chairman Assuah said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

This follows a similar promise by the NDC ahead of its campaign launch at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region.

Its Regional Chairman, Big Aidoo said they won’t repeat the mistakes they did in 2016 which caused them the three seats.

The NDC, he added is hoping to retain its six seats and snatch the remaining three from the NPP.

In a rebuttal, the NPP Chairman said Big Aidoo is just building castles in the air.

“The NDC is just dreaming; we have given the people a region and they are seeing a lot of developments under President Akufo-Addo si they will honour us” he said.

Chairman Assuah indicated that, they are embarking on a sub-marine campaign to take the NDC by surprise in the December polls.

MP for Sefwi Wiawso, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie said he is retaining the seat in the polls.

“I have been able to do in four years what the NDC was not able to do in 8 years so the people will reward me in the polls” he stated.

The Sefwi Wiawso MP cited job creation, provision of social amenities and other projects in the area as his legacy.

If given another term in office, Hon. Dr. Afriyie said he will accelerate the development in the area.