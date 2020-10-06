Social media was rife over the weekend with reports of newly-wedded Ghanaians after visuals from their ceremony popped up online.

The viral photos and video captured an age-looking groom and his very young bride at their traditional marriage ceremony styled in colourful kente outfits.

The visuals garnered mixed reactions with netizens saying the wife could qualify as the groom’s granddaughter.

However, a son of the groom, identified as Gyan Formula, has cleared the air on the marriage.

He noted his father is 106 years while the bride is 35 years old, noting that they have been together for about 13 years and are blessed with four children.

He explained his father decided to marry such a young woman because she makes him happy.

Formula made the disclosure on Adom FM’s midday news Kasiebo is tasty.

According to him, the ceremony over the weekend was just to officiate their union.

“My father is a cocoa farmer and herbalist and is still very strong but has been worried about the fact that he will pass on without marrying the lady and would be asked by God,” he hilariously stated.

Speaking on their relationship with their father’s wife, 41-year-old Gyan stated that he and his other siblings have taken her as their mother.

He revealed their mother passed away in 1999 and they have accepted the young lady.

