Ghanaian stand-up comedienne Jacinta Ocansey popularly known as Heiress Jacinta has shared an African-themed photo to celebrate her birthday on social media.

To begin the celebration, the entertainer wrote a long poem on Instagram thanking her maker for letting her reach the milestone.

She wrote:

He giveth unto me PEACE and REAL HAPPINESS…

The Lord surely preserveth my life here on earth..

The Lord in Mercy and Grace hath exalted me…

He is a PERPETUAL LIGHT dispelling darkness…

No enemies can withstand His RADIANCE and POWER…

The Lord of Hosts is my true Light, He also is my Salvation. Therefore, I shall never be afraid to exalt His Holy name🙏🏻

Yes! It’s my birthday 🎉 [SIC].

In another photo she said she felt happy and blessed…🙏🏻🎉🎊🎂.

