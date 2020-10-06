Ghanaian stand-up comedienne Jacinta Ocansey popularly known as Heiress Jacinta has shared an African-themed photo to celebrate her birthday on social media.
To begin the celebration, the entertainer wrote a long poem on Instagram thanking her maker for letting her reach the milestone.
She wrote:
He giveth unto me PEACE and REAL HAPPINESS…
The Lord surely preserveth my life here on earth..
The Lord in Mercy and Grace hath exalted me…
He is a PERPETUAL LIGHT dispelling darkness…
No enemies can withstand His RADIANCE and POWER…
The Lord of Hosts is my true Light, He also is my Salvation. Therefore, I shall never be afraid to exalt His Holy name🙏🏻
Yes! It’s my birthday 🎉 [SIC].
In another photo she said she felt happy and blessed…🙏🏻🎉🎊🎂.
MORE: