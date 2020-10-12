Actor-turned politician, John Dumelo, has sympathised with flood victims after many were displaced in his constituency due to the heavy downpour in Accra over the weekend.

The Member of Parliament aspirant for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency visited households and neighbourhoods that easily get flooded to access how to help them fix the problem.

In his post, Mr Dumelo recalled when he took up the initiative to construct and dredge the gutters which caused flood in his area but he was stopped because he didn’t ask for permission.

He wrote:

How long can we continue to leave our West land people in this situation when it rains?When we attempted fixing this, we were stopped, yet those who stopped us are yet to do something about this in Ayawaso West.

Take my word, I will fix this when elected! #changeiscoming #idey4u.

