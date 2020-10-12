The government, after announcing the introduction of the public Junior High School (JHS) new uniform in April, has begun its distribution.

The uniform, which seeks to replace the over 30 years Konkonte and nkate nkwan (groundnut soup) shirt and/or pinafore and trousers, has taken effect this academic season.

In an interview, some of the pupils expressed joy in wearing the new uniform and said it had rekindled their spirit for education.

Meanwhile, some pupils who were also seen wearing their old uniform, said the new ones need alterations after which they will join the latest trend.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, who outdoored the new uniforms in April 2019, said “the idea is for them to start seeing themselves as secondary school students. They are in lower secondary school.”

The features of the new uniforms are the Ghana Flag, a certificate, a graduation cap and books.

The Ghana Flag is printed on the breast pocket of the shirt, signifying patriotism and a sense of belonging, while a certificate, which talks about graduation from the basic school level to the secondary level, is printed on the right and left top and down of the shirt.

Watch video below: