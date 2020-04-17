Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has has provided insight into how the Association can aid Asante Kotoko to pay the debt it owes Esperance.

FIFA has ordered the Porcupine Warriors to make full payment of a $180,000 fee to Tunisian giants Esperance regarding Emmanuel Clottey’s transfer.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights have until May 10 to settle a total amount of $240,000 (€218,915) which also includes a fine.

Failure to pay up the money will see the Kumasi-based side demoted to the second tier of Ghana Football.

The management of the club are embarking on a campaign for the supporters to help raise funds to settle the debt.

Quizzed on whether the GFA will come to the aid of the club to settle the debt, the Berekum Chelsea boss said, “well, I am speaking for the FA on this issue,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Emmanuel Clottey is my son because he played for Berekum Chelsea and I know the details of this issue. We the GFA are calling on government to come to our aid because we are cash strapped.

“If Kotoko will be able to raise some funds and write to the FA for help, then the decision will be taken from there.

“Kotoko is in a difficult situation but we hope the best is done,” he added.