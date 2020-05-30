Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Seidu Alidu, has said the Electoral Commission (EC) is unlikely to register all eligible voters in the country within its 40-day registration exercise which begins late June and ends in July.

The political scientist was of the view that, the 40-day time period won’t be enough for the EC due to certain registration procedures the statutory body has by itself put in place.

According to him, the use of the National Identification Card (Ghana Card), passport, the vouching process for eligible voters, the possibility of the biometric equipment of the EC facing some challenges during registration process coupled with the EC’s adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols, will all slow the pace of the registration process and disenfranchise some eligible voters.

The time frame for the EC to compile a new register is too short, because if you look at the registration procedures put in place by the EC, it will slow down the registration process. Because most Ghanaians don’t have the Ghana card or the passport and so will mainly use the vouching process. So the 40 days given might not be enough, he noted on Adom TV’s Nnawotwe Yi Saturday morning show.

He raised concerns about how the vouching process could cause contestations during registration processes at the centres.

The vouching process can cause contestations at registration centres and you see a credible register is not just about the outcome but also the various processes that go into making the register, he added.