One more death has been recorded whilst 119 Coronavirus patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,540.

The country’s Coronavirus case count has also increased to 7,768, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The current figures are an update on Friday, May 29 records where the reported cases stood at 7,616.

This means that there have been 152 new confirmed cases. Records from the GHS indicate that 15 patients are in severe conditions while five of them are critical, with two people being aided with ventilators.

The number of active cases has risen to 5,193. Greater Accra Region remains the area with the highest number of cases having recorded 5,430 so far.

Ahafo Region is the only area with no recorded cases of the Coronavirus.

Below is the regional breakdown of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases:

Greater Accra Region – 5,430



Ashanti Region – 1,183



Western Region – 405



Central Region – 381



Eastern Region – 117



Volta Region – 71



Western North Region – 65



Northern Region – 37



Oti Region – 26



Upper East Region – 26



Upper West Region – 22



North East Region – 2



Savannah Region – 1



Bono Region – 1



Bono East Region – 1



Ahafo Region – 0