These two Ghanaians shared their first kiss as couples through their face masks.

A touching photo shows how two newlyweds shared their first kiss through face masks.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, health experts have directed the need for social distancing and the use of face mask while stepping out.

Though the ban on public gatherings is still in progress, hence, forcing couples to postpone and cancel their wedding dates, these two were not deterred.

Dela and Naana tied the knot in a modest ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra amid the coronavirus crisis.

The couple, who were photographed sharing a passionate kiss through their mask, were undeterred from celebrating their special day.

They went ahead to social distance while taking a photo with the bridal and groom’s party.

Check the photos below: Couple in face mask Couple Couple Couple with the bridal and groom’s party