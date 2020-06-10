A middle-aged man’s decision to steal ended in tears for him after he was apprehended and given the deadliest drill of his life.

Though it was not clear what he stole, the angry witnesses tied him upside down in the house he is believed to have stolen from.

The man, who amid tears pleaded guilty, begged for forgiveness but the angry residents will not listen to his plea.

A video, sighted on Instagram, captured the people expressing their anger in ‘Twi’ in an unidentified area.

They ordered him to say his last prayers for them to complete whatever mission they had as the suspected thief kept pleading he did it for the sake of his children.

Watch the video below: