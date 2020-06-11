Hiplife artiste, Pope Skinny, is disappointed in his former friend, Shatta Wale, for descending low to take back a car he bought for one of his signees, Joint 77.

Pope Skinny asserted ‘foolish’ Shatta Wale took back the material things he bought for Joint 77 whereas he may have benefited in kind from his signee.

The incident is not surprising to Pope Skinny who recounted how Shatta Wale took back his property from ex-lover and baby mama Shatta Michy after their feud.

His disappointment has led him to compose a ‘diss’ song for Shatta Wale titled ‘Snitch’.

The sudden change of Shatta Wale’s mind all started in the studios of Hitz FM when he and Joint 77 had an alteration on who composes songs for the latter.

Shatta Wale insisted he was the mastermind of all their records, but Joint 77 disagreed, a situation Shatta felt was a show of ingratitude.

RELATED

The whole back and forth angered Shatta Wale who sent police officers to retrieve a Toyota Camry he bought for his signee with the excuse of using it for a taxi.