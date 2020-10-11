Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, known as Ama Sey has revealed that the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II prevailed upon her to withdraw from contesting as an independent candidate.



There were rumours she was going independent after losing the primaries. The Akwatia MP later confirmed after the party ignored her request for a recount.



“My supporters were angry. I agreed to go Independent because I was bitter. however many people called me,” she disclosed.

However, Ama Sey said many notable and highly influential persons including the President Akufo-Addo, Okyenhene and other chiefs begged her to rescind her decision to go independent.



“President Akufo-Addo called me. His wife called me. Chief of staff called me. Okyenhene, Juaben chief, pastors and many other dignitaries called to speak to me. So I decided not to file my nomination form” she explained.



Though she has changed her mind, Ama Sey said she is in deep pain.



“It is painful to be cheated. And if pains are afflicted on you and you don’t take the decision to prevent it, it will continue. But because I have been spoken to, I have decided to remain calm and rescind my decision. I know many are still angry in Akwatia. I beg them to let bygones be bygones” she noted.