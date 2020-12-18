It was a joyful moment when the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama and his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang stormed the Accra Central Police station.

The duo visited the facility to commiserate with some party supporters who were arrested for unlawful assembly at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office on Thursday.

They were put before the Adjabeng District Court in Accra where they were granted bail on Friday after an appeal from their lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

Mr Mahama and his Vice were mobbed by witnesses who also thronged the premises amid loud cheers.

It took the intervention of police officers around to guide their way into the facility.

The protestors, in the early hours of Thursday, December 17, 2020, thronged major streets leading to the Electoral Commission, amidst the burning of car tyres, pelting stones and causing heavy vehicular traffic and congestion.

The Police, however, managed to disperse the crowd using a non-lethal riot control management approach and arrested 26 protestors in the process.

The protestors were demostrating agaist ‘rigged’ elections.