The Ghana Education Service has directed headteachers in seven Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region to step aside.

The action in connection with the collection of unauthorized fees from first year students in the ongoing admission process.

This directives was communicated to these headteachers through separate letters.

The letter listed the unauthorised monies to include payments for sewn anniversary cloth, House dues, sale of books, sale of calculators, sale of anniversary cloth among others.

They have been asked to hand over with immediate effect.

The affected headteachers are at the Kumasi Girls, Asanteman, Kumasi, Manso Adubia, Agric Nzema Community, Nkawie and Collins SHSs.

This brings to 11, the total number of headteachers interdicted in the first week of the admission process which commenced on Monday, December 4.

GES had earlier interdicted the headteachers of Berekum SHS, O’Reilly, Odomaseman and GHANASS, pending investigation.

ALSO READ: