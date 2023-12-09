A 34-year-old Ghanaian-US based man, Albert Kwao Adeabah, has tragically died after suspected food poisoning at his birthday celebration with friends at Takoradi in the Western region.

This was after he announced plans to relocate following a visit to his Takoradi-based family in 2022.

Despite the family’s opposition to the plan, Berberto as he was affectionately called defied all odds and went ahead with his plan.

Mr Adeabah who worked at the Massachusetts Stock Exchange is said to have travelled to Ghana early this year.

On August 3, 2023, he turned 34 and to commemorate his milestone, Asempa FM’ Ekosii Sen host, Osei Bonsu who narrated the story said he invited few friends for an in-house party.

About 13 friends honoured the invitation.

The deceased

A video intercepted captured the moment his friends came to his house to share in the joy of his new milestone.

Unfortunately, news got to the family on August 5 that Albert had difficulty briefing after the party and was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival

Though investigations are ongoing, the aggrieved family suspect Albert was poisoned at the party.

He was buried a few weeks ago.

