What was meant to be a birthday celebration doubled as the day of death of a woman who ate poisoned chocolates sent by her ex-boyfriend’s jealous girlfriend.

Lindaci Viegas Batista de Carvalho celebrated her 54th birthday on May 20, but could not live beyond that to enjoy her new age.

Reports say the Brazilian woman received a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers from an anonymous source, and as she wasn’t sure where the gifts were coming from, she decided to contact friends and relatives, including her ex-boyfriend Mário Sérgio Gratital who said he was the sender.

Having figured out where the gift came from, Lindaci ate some of the chocolate before going to the salon to get her hair done. However, soon after leaving the salon, some bystanders realized that she fell on the sidewalk and started having seizures.

According to odditycentral.com, military police arrived on the scene and rushed her to Rio de Janeiro’s Hospital do Andaraí, but the birthday celebrant was pronounced dead.

As the autopsy report suggested that Lindaci was poisoned, investigators went to her home and examined the gift box she had opened on her birthday and ascertained that it was the source of the poison.

Fortunately, after receiving the gift, she told her friends and family that her ex, Mário Sérgio Gratital the sender. This led to his arrest as the prime suspect in her murder, but he didn’t know anything about the tragic development. Detectives dug deeper only to realise that the suspect was framed; he had no idea about the crime.

Abilio Gratital, Mário’s brother disclosed that Lindaci had dated his sibling for four years before their relationship fell apart, but the two remained friends. Then, at one point, Mario started dating a certain Susane Martins da Silva, a jealous woman that he himself described as a ‘passionate and out-of-control woman’. Their first relationship ended when Gratital was imprisoned for a number of years.

Susane and Mario resumed their relationship after his release, but in November of 2022, the woman reportedly lost her mind after seeing texts between her boyfriend and Lindaci Viegas Batista. Knowing about their past, Susane allegedly contacted Lindaci, sending her hateful messages and even death threats, odditycentral.com reports.

It is reported that Mario broke up with Susane earlier this year and she suspected that Lindaci must have gotten his attention, hence the decision to take revenge on her.

Brazilian website, reports that Susanne Martins da Silva managed to find out Lndaci’s address, and on her 54th birthday, she sent her a box of poisoned chocolates and a bouquet of flowers, framing Mário as the sender.

The deliveryman who ignorantly brought the poisoned gift to Lindaci was contacted and he mentioned Susanne’s son as the person who sent him.

Susanne later tried to contact the deliveryman to keep her evil act secret, but that only led to her arrest. She is now facing charges of qualified homicide.