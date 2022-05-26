An aspiring Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeffery Konadu Addo is not fit for the position.

Communications Director, David Prah maintained that, the former Regional Secretary is “very incompetent” for the position.

Mr. Prah who is also a Deputy Director General for Ghana TVET Service revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s Burning Issues Wednesday.

Having worked under Jeff Konadu for the past eight years as the Eastern Regional Communications Director, he is convinced he [Jeff] does not have what it takes to lead the NPP in the region ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“Jeff Konadu is one of the incompetent Regional executive we have had in the history of the NPP in the Eastern region” Mr. Prah stated.

He alleged that, Jeff Konadu pocketed monies meant for constituency development in the region.

“I don’t have anything against him but think he cannot do the job. We gave Jeff the opportunity for Afram Plains North and lost miserably in the elections” Mr. Prah stressed.

Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang

Based on this backdrop, he believes his opponent, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang is more than competent for the job.

“Chairman Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang is a grassroots oriented, sociable, has the NPP at heart and very competent for the position” he stated.

David Prah cited how his contribution helped the NPP win the Adeiso parliamentary seat in the 202 elections to buttress his point.

He appealed to delegates in to the Eastern region to put party interest first and vote massively for Chairman Boateng-Agyemang.