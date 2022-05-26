The founder of the popular Ghanaian music group VIP has disclosed what led to Promzy exiting the music group he formed.

In an interview on Adom FM’s weekend Entertainment Hall show, Friction, born as Musah Haruna, said Promzy wanted to go solo.

Friction had earlier exited the Vision in Progress (VIP) group, leaving Abdul Hamidu Ibrahim (Lazzy now Zeal), Emmanuel Ababio (Promzy) and Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal) to continue with their legacy.

But Promzy left the group at the peak of their career which left many fans disappointed.

Friction who heard the news when he returned from Holland said he was also shocked.

However, he indicated that, there was nothing they could do because Promzy had appointed his elder brother as his new manager.

I don’t know what happened between them, but Promzy came with his brother announcing him as his new manager, so he wants to go solo and have nothing to do with the group. I asked Zeal and Prodigal that if something had happened, if one had snatch one’s girl or money issue, and they were like ‘nah’. Promzy just wanted to leave. Friction, founder of Ghanaian music group VIP.

Friction said he was very happy when Reggie Rockstone replaced Promzy in the group.

I feel good that Reggie replaced Promzy. Life still goes on. I was in Ghana when it changed from VIP to VVIP.

Meanwhile, when the manager of the then VIP group, Bulldog, was asked what led to the group falling apart, he said the trio were bored at a point.

In 2013, reports went viral about Promzy’s exit from VIP.

He had personally not confirmed his exit from the group, but he has since not worked with the group.

The group subsequently rebranded into VVIP with Reggie Rockstone as a new member.

Prodigal, Reggie Rockstone and Lazzy, now Zeal form the VVIP group

Grapevine reports last year had it that, Promzy would be returning to the group for a big reunion.

In a viral video, Promzy said he will only return to the group if Lazzy, now Zeal and Prodigal, apologise to him.

