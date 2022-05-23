The founder and leader of popular music group VIP has recounted how he formed the group.

Friction said the group was formed after he proposed the idea to four of his friends namely: Promzy, Lazzy, Prodigal and Bone.

Friction, born as Musah Haruna in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall said they were immediately accepted in their community, Nima.

“Before I knew it, there were five of us and we were performing at ghetto parties, clubs, street festivals etc.,” he told show host, Kwaku Adu Kumi.

Interestingly, Friction’s dog, Chicago, was also an official member of the group, who could be heard growling at the end of their tracks from the late 1990s, but it eventually died.

Chicago can be spotted in their Daben Na Odo Beba music video

Friction, nonetheless, left the music group in limbo and moved to Holland to seek greener pastures.

He said he now owns music band in Netherlands, adding that, he regrets leaving the VIP music group

Meanwhile, after a long hiatus, Friction is back in Ghana promoting video of his new song dubbed: Zongo Na Fito.

Watch the video below for more

