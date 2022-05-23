The Chief of Chinderi in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, Nana Okogye has pledged some 122 cares of land to the government to support the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative.

Nana Okogye who doubles as the Ankobia Hene of Bejamse Traditional Area said the intent is to create employment for his people and to enhance food security in the area.

The land has been segmented into 50 acres for rice farming, 19 acres of yam farm, 8 acres of palm farm, 16 acres of cashew farm, 29 extra acres as well as 72 acres of reserve land for the next farming season.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News reporter, Odehyeba Owusu Job, the chief noted that, agriculture remains an important pillar in every country, for which reason it must be prioritized.

He lauded government’s agric policies which he described as unique which must be supported by various traditional leaders.

The chief was also optimistic that the citing of such projects in the rural area would prevent rural urban migration in the area.

As a farmer, Nana Okogye believes his agenda will go a long way to contribute to the development of his area and Ghana as a whole.