Experienced artiste manager and entertainment pundit Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has described hiplife group VIP as the best artistes group he has worked with.

In a conversation on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Bulldog said he was treated as the fourth member of the group even though he was not there with them from the beginning of their career.

According to him, working with the legendary music group goes down as one of his highest points as an artiste manager.

“Working with VIP will go down as one of the highest points in my career as an artiste manager. Prodigal called me for a meeting with the rest of the team and said they wanted to work with me,” he narrated before adding that VIP treated him with love and respect.

“VIP treated me with so much love and respect. I was supposed to get ten percent of what they earned but ended up getting twenty-five percent. I became the fourth member of the group,” explained fondly.

VVIP, formerly known as VIP is a Ghanaian Hiplife music group made up of Zeal, formerly known as Lazzy, Prodigal and Reggie Rockstone from Nima, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

READ ALSO: