People have strong opinions about what style, cut, fabric and more is the best for them, and some strongly believe that no underwear is the best underwear

There are some surprising health side effects of always wearing thongs or g-strings, in particular, that you definitely need to know more about if your underwear of choice is a thong.

Though some people find them to be the most uncomfortable underwear option, others prefer them for either comfort or aesthetic reasons. There certainly can be some issues with wearing thongs all the time, but not everyone who chooses to wear them has to worry about every single health side effect.

It’s not just the amount of time that you are wearing a thong, there are a lot of different factors that can affect what sorts of issues you might deal with when it comes to wearing thong underwear. From the materials, the thong is made out of, to the size and fit, and beyond, when it comes to thong underwear, there are a few things that you need to take into consideration.

Below are some risk wearing thongs may expose you to.

Vaginal infections

Thongs can cause health problems to those that wear them regularly. The health issues start from the urinary tract and vaginal infections. Thongs irritate and inflame the area around the Bartholdi’s glands, which produce lubricant during intercourse. They asserted that if the ducts that lead to the glands get hemmed, one could also develop a cyst next to one’s vagina. Simply put, thongs irritate the vagina and not allowing it enough air space which obviously reveals the harmful nature of the string.

Yeast infection

According to a study, thongs have the capacity of increasing the chances of getting a yeast infection because of extra moisture built up from the tight fit. A manufacturer of a medication used for the treatment of yeast infections, Vagisil, affirmed that thong ought to be avoided because it causes yeast infections.

Reactions of the skin

These are some of the results gotten from wearing g-string: chafed skin, irritation and infection. Chafed skin results when the thong rubs the sensitivity of the skin. This can get infected and become very painful if not quickly noticed. The clitoris can also become irritated from the friction of the thong