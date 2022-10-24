Patrons of VIP JEOUN Transport Service will, from Monday, October 24, 2022, pay more for services provided by the transport company.
The upward adjustment in fares charged by the company was announced in a statement issued by the management of VIP JEOUN Transport on Sunday evening.
“VIP JEOUN Transport announces for the attention of the travelling public new fares effective on Monday 24/10/2022 at 07:00 hours GMT,” the company added in the statement.
This comes on the back of plans by the Ghana Road Transport Union to increase transport fares on Monday.
Various driver unions had demanded a 40% upward review of the fares they charge following the continuous rise in fuel prices in Ghana.
Currently, diesel and petrol are selling for over GH¢15 and GH¢13 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say is eroding their profit.
Read the full statement from VIP below:
For Immediate Release:
VIP JEOUN Transport announces for the attention of the traveling public new fares effective on Monday 24/10/2022 at 07:00 hours GMT.
EXECUTIVE COACHES
1. Accra – Kumasi GH¢100
2. Accra- Sunyani GH¢130
3. Accra – Takyiman GH¢130
4. Accra – Sampa GH¢160
5. Accra- Drobo GH¢150
6. Accra – Dormaa GH¢150
7. Accra- Kintampo GH¢140
8. Accra – Nkoranza GH¢130
9. Accra – Sefwi Juaboso GH¢150
10. Accra – Ahafo Mim GH¢130
11. Accra – Ahafo Goaso GH¢130
12. Accra – Dunkwa GH¢125
13. Accra – Ash. Mampong GH¢110
14. Accra – Ash. Bekwai GH¢110
15. Accra – Oboasi GH¢120
16. Accra – Tamale GH¢240
17. Accra – Yendi GH¢250
18. Accra – Bolga GH¢270
19. Accra – Navrongo GH¢280
20. Accra – Bawku GH¢285
21. Accra – Wa GH¢260
22. Accra – Buipe GH¢215
23. Accra – Garu GH¢295
24. Accra – Nandom GH¢270
25. Accra – Hamile GH¢275
26. Kumasi – Tamale GH¢140
27. Kumasi- Bolga GH¢170
28. Kumasi – Bawku GH¢180
29. Kumasi – Garu GH¢190
30. Kumasi- Wa GH¢160
31. Kumasi – Sunyani GH¢35
32. Kumasi- Goaso GH¢35
33. Kumasi- Takyiman GH¢35
34. Accra – Abuakwa- Kumasi GH¢110
STANDARD TOUR COACHES
1. Accra – Kumasi GH¢80
2. Accra – Sunyani GH¢115
3. Accra – Takyiman GH¢115
4. Accra – Nsawkaw GH¢120
5. Accra – Wenchi GH¢120
6. Accra – Tamale GH¢200
7. Accra – Bolga GH¢225
8. Accra – Bawku GH¢235
9. Accra – Garu GH¢240
10. Accra – Wa GH¢215
11. Accra – Drobo GH¢125
12. Accra – Dormaa GH¢125
13. Accra – Nkrankwanta GH¢140
14. Accra – Babiani GH¢105
15. Accra – Sankore GH¢115
16. Accra – Sefwi Bonsu Nkwanta GH¢135
17. Accra – Sefwi Debiso GH¢145
18. Accra – Sefwi Osei Kwadwo Krom GH¢150
19. Accra – Suaman Dadieso GH¢150
20. Accra – Ahafo Mim GH¢115
21. Accra – Ahafo Goaso GH¢115
22. Accra – Ahafo Kasapii GH¢125
23. Accra – Dunkwa GH¢115
24. Accra – Diaso GH¢120
25. Accra – Bogoso GH¢105
26. Accra – Prestea GH¢115
27. Accra – Wassa Akropong GH¢ 120
28. Accra – Tarkwa GH¢95
29. Accra – Enchi GH¢145
30. Accra – Ash. Mampong GH¢95
31. Accra – Ejura GH¢105
32. Accra – Yeji GH¢135
33. Accra – Cape Coast GH¢65
34. Accra – Takoradi GH¢80
Issued by Management.
23/10/22