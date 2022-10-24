Patrons of VIP JEOUN Transport Service will, from Monday, October 24, 2022, pay more for services provided by the transport company.

The upward adjustment in fares charged by the company was announced in a statement issued by the management of VIP JEOUN Transport on Sunday evening.

“VIP JEOUN Transport announces for the attention of the travelling public new fares effective on Monday 24/10/2022 at 07:00 hours GMT,” the company added in the statement.

This comes on the back of plans by the Ghana Road Transport Union to increase transport fares on Monday.

Various driver unions had demanded a 40% upward review of the fares they charge following the continuous rise in fuel prices in Ghana.

Currently, diesel and petrol are selling for over GH¢15 and GH¢13 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say is eroding their profit.

Read the full statement from VIP below:

For Immediate Release:

VIP JEOUN Transport announces for the attention of the traveling public new fares effective on Monday 24/10/2022 at 07:00 hours GMT.

EXECUTIVE COACHES

1. Accra – Kumasi GH¢100

2. Accra- Sunyani GH¢130

3. Accra – Takyiman GH¢130

4. Accra – Sampa GH¢160

5. Accra- Drobo GH¢150

6. Accra – Dormaa GH¢150

7. Accra- Kintampo GH¢140

8. Accra – Nkoranza GH¢130

9. Accra – Sefwi Juaboso GH¢150

10. Accra – Ahafo Mim GH¢130

11. Accra – Ahafo Goaso GH¢130

12. Accra – Dunkwa GH¢125

13. Accra – Ash. Mampong GH¢110

14. Accra – Ash. Bekwai GH¢110

15. Accra – Oboasi GH¢120

16. Accra – Tamale GH¢240

17. Accra – Yendi GH¢250

18. Accra – Bolga GH¢270

19. Accra – Navrongo GH¢280

20. Accra – Bawku GH¢285

21. Accra – Wa GH¢260

22. Accra – Buipe GH¢215

23. Accra – Garu GH¢295

24. Accra – Nandom GH¢270

25. Accra – Hamile GH¢275

26. Kumasi – Tamale GH¢140

27. Kumasi- Bolga GH¢170

28. Kumasi – Bawku GH¢180

29. Kumasi – Garu GH¢190

30. Kumasi- Wa GH¢160

31. Kumasi – Sunyani GH¢35

32. Kumasi- Goaso GH¢35

33. Kumasi- Takyiman GH¢35

34. Accra – Abuakwa- Kumasi GH¢110

STANDARD TOUR COACHES

1. Accra – Kumasi GH¢80

2. Accra – Sunyani GH¢115

3. Accra – Takyiman GH¢115

4. Accra – Nsawkaw GH¢120

5. Accra – Wenchi GH¢120

6. Accra – Tamale GH¢200

7. Accra – Bolga GH¢225

8. Accra – Bawku GH¢235

9. Accra – Garu GH¢240

10. Accra – Wa GH¢215

11. Accra – Drobo GH¢125

12. Accra – Dormaa GH¢125

13. Accra – Nkrankwanta GH¢140

14. Accra – Babiani GH¢105

15. Accra – Sankore GH¢115

16. Accra – Sefwi Bonsu Nkwanta GH¢135

17. Accra – Sefwi Debiso GH¢145

18. Accra – Sefwi Osei Kwadwo Krom GH¢150

19. Accra – Suaman Dadieso GH¢150

20. Accra – Ahafo Mim GH¢115

21. Accra – Ahafo Goaso GH¢115

22. Accra – Ahafo Kasapii GH¢125

23. Accra – Dunkwa GH¢115

24. Accra – Diaso GH¢120

25. Accra – Bogoso GH¢105

26. Accra – Prestea GH¢115

27. Accra – Wassa Akropong GH¢ 120

28. Accra – Tarkwa GH¢95

29. Accra – Enchi GH¢145

30. Accra – Ash. Mampong GH¢95

31. Accra – Ejura GH¢105

32. Accra – Yeji GH¢135

33. Accra – Cape Coast GH¢65

34. Accra – Takoradi GH¢80

Issued by Management.

23/10/22