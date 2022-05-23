The founder and leader of popular Ghanaian music group, VIP, Musah Haruna popularly known as Friction says he regrets leaving the music group.

In an interview on Adom FM‘s Entertainment Hall, Friction said he had to leave the group because the music business in Ghana was not as lucrative as he thought it would be.

Being a business-minded person, he left Ghana to pursue greener pastures and education in Holland. Friction now owns a music band in Holland.

The music VIP group was formed after Friction proposed the idea to four people (Promzy, Lazzy, Prodigal, Bone-later left the group) and before they knew it, the five of them were performing at ghetto parties, clubs, street festivals etc.

Friction’s dog, Chicago, was also an official member of the group, who could be heard growling at the end of their tracks from the late 1990s, eventually it died.

Music group VIP, meaning Vision In Progress released their first album, Bibi Baa O, in 1998, they were famous all over Ghana and beyond.

They won many awards, staged many concerts and were billed to perform at almost all the top shows but

Friction said if given a second chance, he wouldn’t abandon the group now made up of Zeal (formerly Lazzy), Prodigal and Reggie Rockstone.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, after a long hiatus, Friction is currently promoting visuals for his new song dubbed Zongo Na Fito.