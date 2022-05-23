Some Ghanaians on social media are earnestly looking for a certain ‘Michael Owusu’.

This is because his name has popped up in a document, purported to be the will of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie; popularly, known as ‘Sir John’.

An excerpt of the document, which first came into the public domain on Sunday evening, contained details of how the former Forestry Commission boss, allocated his properties.

As a sequel to that excerpt, the Fourth Estate’s Manasseh Azure Awuni, on Monday morning published the full details of the will, which incensed many social media users to join discussions about the will.

In a series of commentaries on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, scores of Ghanaians wondered about the source of Sir John’s wealth.

Amidst the raging discussions on Sir John’s will, Michael Owusu’s name featured prominently, as he received the lion’s share of the assets of the late NPP stalwart.

They, therefore, queried about his identity and whereabouts, with some asking to meet him for a share of his enviable inheritance.

Sir John also gave parcels of his lands in the Achimota Forest Reserve and other valuable assets to some of his relatives, as well as his biological children.

Here are some of the comments on Michael Owusu, as expressed by some users on Twitter.

Wow.. Just one man? Michael Owusu is blessed. https://t.co/yYKfCAVbef — Agbo Erasmus Elorm (@ErasmusAgbo) May 23, 2022

Full will of Sir John. Who wouldn’t want to be Michael Owusu ? pic.twitter.com/cBNdSr4I6E — Mr. Ray 🇬🇭 (@TheEdemTamekloe) May 23, 2022

Dear Michael Owusu please take a look at my business plan. We can double everything you inherited from Sir John — Ethel Puplampu (@ethel_puplampu) May 23, 2022

Is the Michael Owusu in Sir John’s will looking for a bestie ?? — Dr King Uchiha Winter ❤️🕊🙈 (@I_Am_Winter) May 23, 2022

Sir John's nephew Michael Owusu has hit the jackpot. — Isaac Bediako (@ike_official1) May 23, 2022

Will no leak like Michael Owusu go come tell we say Sir John give am two eggs Wey he turn am into poultry farm — انقذني (@Tbag__1) May 23, 2022